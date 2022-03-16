Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm has reminded the world that he holds a 2-1 win-loss record against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

On Tuesday, WWE’s official Twitter handle asked fans to name Lesnar’s greatest opponent. In response, Storm jokingly wrote: “Me. I’m 2-1 against him. 😂”

Storm defeated Lesnar at two house shows prior to The Beast’s WWE main roster debut in 2002. The wins came on January 4 and January 5 of 2002, at Binghamton, NY and Springfield, MA respectively. The trilogy of matches ended with Lesnar picking up the win at a live event in Trenton, NJ. As seen below, a fan responded to Storm’s tweet with a screengrab of Storm’s WWE record against Lesnar.

To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Lesnar’s WWE debut, WWE’s social media accounts are celebrating #BrockWeek this entire week. As seen below, WWE’s Twitter handle also asked fans which version of Lesnar is their favorite, besides posting several of Lesnar’s most memorable moments over two decades.

Brock Lesnar will wrestle Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Title Unification Match on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. You can click here for the updated card following this week’s RAW.

It really helps to get to him before he’s on TV. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 15, 2022

I’m good — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 15, 2022

No, WWE live events before he debuted on TV — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 15, 2022

This week marks the 20-year anniversary of @BrockLesnar's WWE debut. Which Brock era is your favorite? #BrockWeek pic.twitter.com/amzlfzHn9U — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022

You know what happens next, but you can’t look away. #BrockWeek pic.twitter.com/suYPT8gH1I — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

