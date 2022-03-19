Former WWE on-air and in-ring talent Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) is entering into rehab for alcohol use.

Rodriguez has been open about his issues with alcoholism in the past, and announced on May 3, 2021 that he had just celebrated one year of sobriety after a stint in rehab. In an update, Ricardo took to Twitter this week to announce that he is headed back in for treatment.

“I fell. I’m heading back to to rehab. Im pulling from all bookings till further notice,” Rodriguez wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton offered words of encouragement to Rodriguez. He responded and wrote, “It’s a b---h this addiction thing is.. just when you think you’ve gotten it conquered.”

AEW talent KiLynn King also tweeted support to Rodriguez. He responded, “The worst part is the damn guilt trip and the burnt bridges. Hope to one day being able to make amends”

Rodriguez has been in the business since 2006 and has held just about every key role – wrestler, ring announcer, manager, commentator, trainer, and referee. He was first signed to a WWE developmental deal back in 2010 to work as a wrestler in FCW, but then also began working as a manager. He made his debut as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer on the August 20, 2010 edition of SmackDown, which saw Del Rio defeat Rey Mysterio in his debut. Rodriguez briefly wrestled under a mask on the main roster, and also did commentary on the Spanish announce team. He was released by WWE on July 30, 2014, and returned to the indies after that. The former Chimaera and El Local was instrumental in helping WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali set up and run his Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion/school in India.

Rodriguez had a tryout for the AEW Spanish commentary team back in October of last year.

Stay tuned for more on Ricardo. You can see his full tweets below, along with the aforementioned tweets plus supportive posts from Buff Bagwell, Bill DeMott, Lince Dorado, Trick Williams, Terrance McKinney, Jason Ayers, Joe Galli, Steve Michaels, Kendra Lust, Invictus Khash, Lenny Leonard, Lady Frost, AJ Gray, Francine, and Jasmin St. Claire:

One day at a time .. be strong ❤️💪🏻 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 18, 2022

I love you brother. I’m rooting for you and I believe in you. Get yourself healthy and know I’m always here for you! — Steve Michaels (@ChicagoBearHug) March 18, 2022

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 praying for you brotha — Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) March 18, 2022

Get better soon friend. We’re all rooting for you. — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) March 18, 2022

You got this bro, we all stumble. — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 18, 2022

You got this fam — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 18, 2022

You got this brotha 🙏🏾 it’s a journey — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2022

It’s not about the fall. It’s about getting back up. You got this. — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) March 18, 2022

Be safe, remember how important you are to so many.

🙏💪🙏 — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) March 18, 2022

Keep your head up, keep fighting! Wishing you the very best. — Invictus Khash (@InvictusKhash) March 18, 2022

One day at a time .. be strong ❤️💪🏻 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 18, 2022

Pulling for you. Be well. 🤍 — ICE COLD KILLER (@RealLadyFrost) March 18, 2022

Keep your chin up hermano… Glad you are able to realize help is there for you…❤️❤️ — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) March 18, 2022

Prayers man! You got this! — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) March 18, 2022

Good luck 🙏🏼 — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) March 18, 2022

Omg! I hope you Get well Papi!! — 🕷🏍💋🇪🇺Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) March 18, 2022

