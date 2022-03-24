The card for this week’s AEW Rampage was revealed during tonight’s AEW Dynamite, with an FTW Title Match headlining the show. The rivalry between Ricky Starks and Swerve Scott will come to a head with Starks putting the Championship on the line in a one-on-one bout.

An additional singles match on the card may rekindle an old feud when Dustin Rhodes faces Lance Archer. The two had a violent match in 2020 as part of the tournament to crown the TNT Champion at the time.

Rampage will return to its usual time of 10 p.m. EST this Friday, March 25. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for full results from the taping tonight.

You can see the full card below:

* The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & Pres10 Vance) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Hook receives a certificate of accomplishment from QT Marshall

* Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

* FTW Championship Match

Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

