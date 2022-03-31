Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai
Ninja Mack vs. Yoya
Alex Coughlin vs. SLADE
Josh Barnett vs. JONAH
Simon Grimm vs. John Hennigan
Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos
Zeda Zhang vs. Marina Shafir
Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura
Bad Dude Tito vs. Royce Isaacs
Coverage starts at 4pm ET
