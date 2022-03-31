Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

Alex Coughlin vs. SLADE

Josh Barnett vs. JONAH

Simon Grimm vs. John Hennigan

Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos

Zeda Zhang vs. Marina Shafir

Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

Bad Dude Tito vs. Royce Isaacs

Coverage starts at 4pm ET

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts