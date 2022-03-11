During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Adam ‘Hangman’ Page spoke about Tony Khan purchasing Ring Of Honor.

The AEW World Champion believes that Tony can do whatever he wants with the promotion, as he’s got a good track record.

“I could give you 1,000 different ideas. But the truth is, honestly, whatever the hell he wants,” Page said on what Tony should do with ROH. “Because I think he has a very good track record with what he’s done with AEW. So, going forward, I trust this man with Ring Of Honor and I really do. I care about Ring Of Honor and I trust Tony with it because I know he does too. He knows more about Ring Of Honor than I do, for sure. And I worked there for a very long time.

“Whatever your intentions are, whatever your plans are, whatever you end up deciding to do, that’s a lot more people who will have a job in wrestling. And that’s one of the big things I was excited about with AEW. Because I knew all my friends who were just trying to scrape by would be able to make a living doing this. That’s really the dream. So to continue that, it’s a blessing, so I am happy no matter what.”

Hangman Page has got a history as part of the Ring Of Honor roster, and he discussed possibly returning to the company. It is unknown whether or not AEW talent will be getting used by the company. However, Hangman is open to showing up at some point.

“Sure, I am completely open to that,” he said on wrestling for Ring Of Honor. “Again, I have no idea what Ring Of Honor will be going forward, no idea. So it’s hard to say anything there. But I certainly wouldn’t mind showing up again, yeah.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW media scrum, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]