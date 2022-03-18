AEW Champion Hangman Page offered a public apology to Joey Janela early Friday morning for a bloody incident during a match between them nearly one year ago.

Page replied to a tweet in which Janela aired his frustration with his critics who were referring to the match that happened on an episode of AEW Dynamite last May. Janela lost to Page after a mishap left Page bloodied.

“(This Hangman) deal keeps popping up, never hurt him or ‘potato’d him’,” Janela tweeted. “(The) metal sticking out of my knee brace sliced his head when he popped me up for the bomb. Mainstream wrestling fandom is the most toxic echo chamber of BS. People need something to do on break at [Subway].”

“(Apologies) again, nothing but love and respect,” Page replied. “(Best) of luck and (I’ll) see you down the line.”

Joey Janela confirmed earlier this week that he will leave AEW when his current contract expires on May 1. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Janela said he had decided not to re-sign with the company. He also said AEW management had stopped communicating with him.

“It’s over now and we’re just moving forward,” Janela told Salcedo. “I have no complaints, I thank Tony (Khan). They’ve been doing this to people, they’ve been radio silent on the people they are letting the contracts expire. That’s why you have talent relations to talk to your talent and tell them what the situation is.”

It was reported this week that sources in AEW confirmed there was backstage heat on Joey Janela after Eddie Kingston suffered a broken orbital bone during a match against Janela in January. The injury delayed plans for Kingston’s feud with Chris Jericho. There was a belief inside AEW that Joey Janela was unsafe in the ring.

Janela is not expected to be booked in any more matches in AEW before his contract expires. Janela’s last AEW match was a loss to Lee Moriarty that aired on an episode of AEW Dark back in January.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]