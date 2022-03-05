Hikaru Shida made her return to action on this week’s AEW Rampage episode from Orlando.

After Serena Deeb defeated Leyla Grey in the latest Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge, in under one minute, Deeb continued to attack the up & coming wrestler until Shida ran down to make the save with her kendo stick.

Shida attacked her rival and beat her out of the ring as fans cheered her on. Shida continued to assault Deeb at ringside, focusing on her knee, and sending her into the crowd. Deeb finally ran away while security held Shida back.

Shida tweeted about her return and wrote, “I’m back to kick the ass! #AEWRampage #HolyShida”

Shida has not wrestled since the January 12 edition of AEW Dynamite as she was written out of the storylines. She and Deeb began feuding back in the fall as Deeb defeated Shida on the Dynamite 2nd Anniversary show on October 6, preventing her from getting her 50th win. Shida then defeated Deeb on October 27 in a match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, which was also Shida’s 50th victory. Deeb attacked Shida after that match and caused the knee injury. After Deeb caused Shida to lose a tournament match to Nyla Rose, Shida then defeated Deeb at Winter Is Coming on December 15, but Deeb got the win back on the January 12 Dynamite, and Shida has been gone since the post-match beatdown.

Shida returned to Japan after being written out of the storylines, where she played the role of Princess Tsuru in the MAKAI Geness stage production. She is scheduled to go back to Japan later this month for two matches – she is scheduled to face Hikari Noa at TJPW’s Grand Princess ’22 event at Sumo Hall on March 19, and she is scheduled to team with Tsukasa Fujimoto at Ice Ribbon’s Korakuen Hall show on March 20.

Stay tuned for more on Shida’s return. You can see her tweet and shots from Rampage below:

What on earth?! It's an enraged @shidahikaru back with an agenda of vengeance and violence and she lays into @serenadeeb LIVE on #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/tFKLRegy6e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2022

