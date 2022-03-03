The matches set for AEW’s Revolution buy-in show, taking place the hour before the pay-per-view officially starts, have been revealed. Popular stars like Hook and “the galaxy’s greatest alien”, Kris Statlander, will be two of the featured stars on the card.

Statlander will be going one-on-one with Leyla Hirsch, someone she has had a developing feud with since being attacked by Hirsch after a tag team bout a few weeks back. The two women hope to settle the score to kick-off the AEW Revolution event.

Hook will compete against QT Marshall during the buy-in, putting him the closest to a pay-per-view card since his debut in December 2021. The rising star and real-life son of Taz is currently undefeated with 5 straight victories in AEW.

You can see the full card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage or Ethan Page

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH

Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

Buy In:

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hook vs. QT Marshall

