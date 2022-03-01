WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan reportedly had to buy Jennifer McDaniel a new car as a part of their divorce agreement from last year.

As noted, The Hulkster announced on Twitter this week that he and McDaniel have been divorced since October 2021. Hogan also revealed that he is dating a new woman named Sky after the two have been seen at Hulk’s bar/restaurant in Clearwater, Hogan’s Hangout.

In an update, TMZ Sports that one key point of Hogan’s divorce agreement with McDaniel was that he had to buy her a new car within 45 days of the divorce being finalized. Hogan also had to guarantee that McDaniel would have to make zero payments on the car.

There’s no word on the make and model of the car that was purchased, but a condition of the purchase was that Hulk got to keep the vehicle they shared during the marriage.

McDaniel was allowed to keep a property they bought together in Palm Isle, Florida, and Hogan got to keep his mansion in Clearwater.

Regarding alimony, Hogan paid McDaniel a one-time lump sum of cash, but the amount was not specified. The two are signed to a non-disparagement clause that prevents them from talking about the relationship without the other signing off.

It looks like the split was amicable and planned ahead of time as McDaniel legally responded to Hogan’s divorce petition the same day he filed it back in October.

Hulk and Jennifer began dating back in early 2008, and were engaged in November 2009. They tied the knot on December 14, 2010. This is the second divorce for The Hulkster. He was previously married to Linda Hogan (Linda Claridge) from December 1983 until November 2007 when Linda filed for divorce.

