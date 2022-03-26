“The Immortal” Hulk Hogan believes SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal has the potential to be a modern day version of himself.

On Friday night, The Hulkster revealed via social media that Mahal visited his Hogan’s Beach Shop store in Tampa, FL. As seen below, Hogan shared a picture of their meeting, while heaping praise on Mahal.

The old school respect with the new school

#JinderMahal physicality, he’s a bad man brother,with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he’s got it all brother!!!!

The 35-year-old Mahal is a former WWE Champion, United States Champion and 24/7 Champion. In recent weeks, he has been involved in the Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss storyline on SmackDown. On last week’s show, Mahal, Corbin & Shanky lost to McIntyre, Erik & Ivar in a 6-Man Tag Match.

As noted earlier, Mahal has been announced as a participant in the 8th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will be held on next week’s WrestleMania 38 go-home episode of SmackDown. Other participants announced include WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Robert Roode and Apollo Crews.

You can see Hulk Hogan’s Instagram post below.

