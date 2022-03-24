Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event.

We noted before how Bailey was pulled from the Ultimate X match for the X Division Title, and then replaced by Chris Bey. There was no reason given for the change, but now Impact has announced Bailey vs. Shelley in singles action.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact (Non-Title)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

Impact World Champion Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

