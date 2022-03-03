Impact Wrestling officials have made another change to the announce team.

Veteran D-Lo Brown will not be returning to the commentary table after being written off TV last month, according to PWInsider. Brown was attacked last month by the Honor No More group, and Matthew Rehwoldt served as his replacement with Tom Hannifan.

Now Impact officials are reportedly “blown away” by the team of Rehwoldt and Hannifan, and there’s a feeling that after the first few weeks, Rehwoldt and Hannifan have completely congealed as a great announcing team. The decision was then finalized to keep Rehwoldt and Hannifan on commentary together.

The change was not a slight at Brown. Impact has always been happy with Brown’s work, but the company realized that with the return to shows on the road and live commentary as it happens, instead of post-producing the majority of it as they had been doing while filming out of Skyway Studios in Nashville, that meant Brown wasn’t available to handle his Talent Relations and producer duties at the same time because he was stuck at the announce table all night.

Brown will now focus entirely on his behind-the-scenes duties, while Rehwoldt and Hannifan handle commentary.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for Impact coverage, and Sacrifice coverage this weekend.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]