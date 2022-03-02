A tag team match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show.

Impact has announced that Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face Team Impact’s Rich Swann and Willie Mack on Saturday night during the Sacrifice pre-show.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place this Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. The Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show will air on YouTube at 7:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Chelsea Green or Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

