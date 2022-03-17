Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8 pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven

*Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Jay White) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

*Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

*Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

*Deonna Purrazzo vs. Giselle Shaw vs Lady Frost for both the AAA & ROH Women’s Championships

