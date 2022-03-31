Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8 pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Motor City Machine Gunns

* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton

* Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice’s Chump Chump Challenge

* Number One Contender’s Knockouts World Championship Battle Royal

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]