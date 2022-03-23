Adam Cole and Jay Lethal worked several singles matches against each other for ROH in 2016, 2013 and 2011, but now they are about to lock up in the AEW ring for the first time.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced Cole vs. Lethal for tomorrow’s Dynamite on TBS.

“In a 1-on-1 battle between 2 of the best wrestlers on the planet, #3 ranked @TheLethalJay (7-1 @AEW record) will take on #4 ranked @AdamColePro (6-1 #AEW record) tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!,” Khan wrote.

Lethal has won several Dark and Elevation matches since January, but this will be his first Dynamite match since the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on December 8. While Lethal came up short against FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the February 4 edition of Rampage, he has not wrestled a singles match on Dynamite since his debut loss to then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on November 17. This will be Cole’s first singles match since losing to AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page at Revolution.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

