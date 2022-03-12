Jay White vs. Chris Sabin is now set for the upcoming NJPW Strong Style Evolved taping at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in Tampa, Florida.

NJPW of America posted a video to social media earlier this week that saw Sabin answering the challenge of Jay White’s ongoing “US of Jay open challenge”.

“Forget the surprises. I’m just going to tell you straight up right now, Jay. I accept your challenge,” Sabin stated. “March 20, New Japan Strong, Chris Sabin vs. Jay White.”

The two men have also been in an ongoing feud as a part of Impact Wrestling. They are also scheduled to have a match against one another on Friday, April 1 for Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event.

The NJPW Strong Style Evolved TV taping is set for Sunday, March 20. You can see the growing lineup below:

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor defends against Clark Connors

* Finjuice vs. Shane Haste & JONAH

* Karl Fredericks vs. Josh Alexander

* Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal

* Blake Christian vs. SW3RVE

* Mascara Dorada vs. TJP

* Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia vs. Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston

* Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger & JR Kratos vs. Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta

* John Skyler vs Big Damo

* Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo

* Kevin Knight vs. The DKC

