John Cena is thrilled at the news of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Soon after Austin confirmed he will be appearing at the event to confront Kevin Owens, Cena shared his initial thoughts via Twitter, as seen below.

Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!!

The #StoneColdFriday hashtag is a reference to John Cena’s weekly Stone Cold memes that he posts on Instagram. The memes are typically related to current news from both in and outside the world of pro wrestling. Last month, John Cena also reacted to Cesaro’s WWE departure with a “Stone Cold Cesaro” meme.

Although Austin is not expected to wrestle Owens in a proper match at WrestleMania 38, the Texas Rattlesnake has promised Owens “one last can of whoop-ass” at the AT&T Stadium.

“…You want to call this The KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever, I will guarantee you this – in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoop-ass on you, Kevin Owens,” Austin said on Tuesday. “And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

