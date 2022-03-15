On this week’s RAW, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Damian Priest found subtle ways to pay homage to the late memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

Owens began the show by using Hall’s “Hey Yo” catchphrase before referring to himself as the “happiest Canadian of all time” because he’s going to interview WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Later on the show, Owens made a reference to the iconic closing line from Hall’s WWE Hall of Fame speech in 2014. While consoling a demoralized Seth Rollins in a backstage segment, Owens told Rollins: “Tough times don’t last, but tough guys do!” Hall had closed his HOF speech with the line, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last; bad guys do.”

Finally, during his main event bout vs. Rollins, Owens used the fallaway slam to send Rollins crashing to the barricade. The fallaway slam was one of the signature moves in Scott Hall’s in-ring repertoire.

Meanwhile, Priest did the signature “Razor Ramon walk” ahead of his match with Balor. Later, he also hit the Razor’s Edge on his opponent. Balor himself threw up the “Too Sweet” hand gesture, which was made popular by Hall and the nWo faction.

WWE also aired a tribute video package honoring Scot Hall’s memory, which you can see below along with clips of The Bad Guy references on RAW.

And ANOTHER tribute to Scott Hall from Kevin Owens tonight. No need to reply about the exact quote. It's close enough. 😁#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/b618zNP3oE — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 15, 2022

Damian Priest is a longtime fan of Scott Hall and actually got Hall's permission to use the Razor's Edge.#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/Fp2wV67mJR — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 15, 2022

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

