WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is joining SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee for a rare live interview on The Pat McAfee Show today. Below are highlights from the interview:

* McAfee opened the third hour of his show by telling everyone that Vince is flying in to Indianapolis, but he’s not sure if his flight has landed. McAfee will let everyone know when Vince arrives, they will take a 4 minute break, and then come back for the interview. McAfee stated on Twitter today that the interview will begin at around 2:15pm, but he just said they’re not sure when Vince will be at the studio. Within one minute of McAfee saying he doesn’t know when Vince will arrive, he took a phone call from someone, apparently WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, who wanted to make final arrangements and let McAfee know that they were 15 minutes away. McAfee says he has not talked to Vince about this interview, but he was told Vince wants to break massive WWE news today. McAfee insists he has no idea what will happen today, despite internet rumors. He was also told that Vince has no issues with time constraints

* Vince finally arrived right after 2:20pm and McAfee gave him a grand introduction. Vince insisted on being called by his first name. McAfee thanked Vince for the opportunity, saying this is big for his show, and Vince thanked him back

* McAfee brought up WrestleMania 38 and asked Vince if he thought he’d be doing stuff like this when he was a kid. Vince doesn’t think like that, but he didn’t not think he’d be doing this. Vince said he doesn’t think in terms of ceilings, or milestones, or pats on the back, he just thinks of something and doing it. They talked about the Peacock/WWE Network deal, and said it was given to them by Comcast pretty much, but the lawyers try tying your hands and such, and he doesn’t like that. Vince said it’s all about creative control and controlling your destiny

* McAfee asks Vince if he hears it when people talk about how good wrestling is because of him, or if he stays away from it. Vince said he stays away from it all. He’s not big on pats on the back. He mentioned how you have to listen to the negatives if you listen to the positives, and he doesn’t like negatives, and tries to stay away from those. He says the media will say what they want, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Vince said if people think you’re an a-----e, you can’t change that, you can’t change perception when you’re a public persona type. Vince says it doesn’t bother him. He cares what the general public thinks of him, and as far as the business goes, but that’s it. It took a while for him to get like that. When he first started out he spent a lot of time trying to correct a poor image of him, but he realized he could spend that positive energy elsewhere, and he feels like you just can’t care what the media and some of the others say

* McAfee brought up Vince McMahon Sr., how wrestling is in the name of WrestleMania, and how the business has evolved into what it is now. He asks why Vince doesn’t like the word wrestling. Vince said he wanted to separate WWE from everyone else. He mentioned how he didn’t even know the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) didn’t exist before WWE had to change their name years ago. He joked that the lawsuit was tried in England and he wouldn’t fit in with that environment where they “wear the wigs” and stuff

* McAfee brought up how there have been tons of highs, and some lows, over the years, and asked if Vince has always been this creative. He praised the team he has around him. Vince says he listens well and he thinks that’s important because usually you can’t learn when you’re talking. McAfee says everyone listens to Vince when he talks because he’s Vince McMahon. McAfee brought up how Vince doesn’t like that attention, and mentioned how there’s a rule to not mention Vince during WWE Hall of Fame speeches

* Vince revealed that he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. He said it will be one of the most difficult things he’s ever done because he likes, no he loves, the guy. Vince praised Taker the character and the man, and said it will be hard to talk about the man Taker is because he knows him so well and is close with him. McAfee jokes about Vince getting a bit choked up and they applaud him. Vince also talked about Taker’s loyalty

* McAfee talked about competition and mentioned AEW, and how they bought ROH last night. Vince did not comment on AEW or ROH. Vince said he’s probably one of the few people in the world who enjoys confrontation. It’s one of the things that revs you up and puts you on your toes. He enjoys physical confrontation. Vince mentioned how Taker never asked him about going to WCW during the Monday Night War. McAfee asked Vince about what makes him different from everybody else. He says he’s just wired differently, you are who you are and you accept that, and use your strengths and weaknesses how you can

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]