Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas after AEW Dynamite went off the air. The following spoilers will air on Friday night:

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer. Rhodes was beat down by Archer after the match

* Fuego del Sol came to the ring for a promo and called out House of Black. This brings out Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews to confront him. They beat Fuego up until The Dark Order made the save

* reDRagon defeated Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance

* Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski is next

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

