It was announced today via the Major League Wrestling website that a new women’s featherweight division title is coming to the company. In preparation, MLW has begun to “rev up” their new division so they can determine who will be in the innaguraul title match.

You can see the full announcement below:

League officials have been meeting with Cesar Duran as El Jefe looks to rev up the women’s featherweight division in the weeks and months ahead. In fact, MLW.com has learned that the first women’s featherweight championship is being designed. Who will make history and claim it? Sources indicate we’ll find out soon.

The promotion’s most recent show, MLW SuperFight in Charlotte, North Carolina, was seen as a big success. It also saw the return of top MLW stars like Killer Kross.

You can see the full results from MLW SuperFight below:

* Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway

* EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 (c) (MLW Tag Team Championship match)

* Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross

* nZo defeated KC Navarro

* Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Davey Richards (MLW World Championship match)

* Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro w/ Dr. Drax

* Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy

* Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin

* MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defeated TJP (non-title match)

* Alex Kane (c) defeated ACH & Calvin Tankman in a three-way match (MLW National Openweight Championship match)

* Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu (Stairway to Hell match)

* Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton

MLW’s next set of tapings for Intimidation Games will occur on March 31 in Dallas, Texas.

