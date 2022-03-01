As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash.

Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off the air, Ford took to Twitter to seemingly provide an update on Orton’s injury. As seen below, Ford mentioned how he “pinned a world champion” and that “everyone is healthy” at the end of the night.

As seen in the video below, Orton appeared to be in immediate pain after taking Ford’s splash. It looked like a false finish as The Viper’s foot was on the bottom rope as the referee counted to three. After the match, Orton remained on the mat, and was checked on by Riddle and the referee. As seen in another video below, Orton favored his right shoulder while walking to the back with the referee and Riddle.

Next week’s RAW is scheduled to feature RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy with the titles on the line. It remains to be seen if Randy Orton is pulled from the match due to his apparent injury.

Pinned a World Champion.

Got the Woman.

And everyone is healthy.

All in one night. GOD IS GREAT. pic.twitter.com/6M8H8J7vcz — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 1, 2022

Here’s what happened after the RK-Bro and Street Profits match. Randy Orton favoring his right shoulder. He, Riddle and the referee walked off the stage — all other wrestlers walked back through the tunnel tonight.#WWE pic.twitter.com/3ChILV75Ea — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) March 1, 2022

