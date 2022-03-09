AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite on TBS.

Last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Sting, Darby Allin and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defeat AHFO members Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Match. Now AEW has announced that El Presidente Andrade has called for an Emergency Meeting of the AHFO Board of Directors – Andrade, Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade.

Furthermore, AEW tweeted backstage video of Hardy apologizing to Kassidy for his recent behavior. Hardy said he’s going to start fresh with a clean slate on tonight’s Dynamite. Kassidy and Hardy shook on it as Hardy promised to make things right.

Hardy responded to that video and wrote, “I have faith that everything will be ok, @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen. #AEWDynamite”

Before AEW announced the segment for tonight’s Dynamite, Hardy took to Twitter and said it’s time to get back to being Matt Hardy.

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related tweets, along with the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL:

* Fallout from Revolution

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will team up with William Regal in their corner

* Andrade El Idolo has called for an emergency meeting of the AHFO Board of Directors

