Impact Wrestling has finalized the card for Saturday’s Sacrifice event.

It was announced on last night’s go-home edition of Impact that Tasha Steelz will get another shot at Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James at Sacrifice. Steelz defeated Chelsea Green to become the new #1 contender to James, thanks to an assist from Savannah Evans.

James previously retained her title over Steelz at No Surrender last month.

Impact has also announced Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost for Saturday’s Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show. The match was made after Shaw interrupted Gia Miller’s interview with ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo, teasing a response to her Champ Champ Open Challenge. Frost revealed that she went to Impact officials and got them to book a match against Shaw, which is a rematch from Shaw’s win on the February 17 Impact show.

Purrazzo will defend one of her titles in another Open Challenge at Sacrifice.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place this Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. The Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show will air on YouTube at 7:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Champ Champ Open Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

PCO vs. Jonah

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-show Match

Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

