New AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Rosa will be on tonight’s Dynamite from Cedar Park, Texas. This will be her first appearance since winning the strap from Britt Baker on last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite from her hometown in San Antonio, TX.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge Rosa first, but AEW released updated Rankings today that have Serena Deeb (6-0 2022 singles record) at #1, Nyla Rose (5-0) at #2, Red Velvet (6-1) at #3, Baker (3-1) at #4, and Leyla Hirsch (7-2) at #5. Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the Rubber Match between Velvet and Hirsch, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will appear

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match, with Kris Statlander banned from ringside

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]