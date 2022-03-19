Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville will now be an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage with Zayn, who complained about how Knoxville has gotten under his skin and ruined his life with juvenile tricks. Zayn then challenged Knoxville, if he has the balls, to accept an “Anything Goes” stipulation for their match on WrestleMania Sunday. WWE later aired a message from Knoxville and he accepted the stipulation.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored and expected matches, plus related videos from SmackDown:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts