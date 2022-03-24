Former WWE Superstar Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) revealed Wednesday that she is going to release “exclusive content” in one week. As seen below, Jax’s Instagram post included a photo of herself in lingerie.

The likes of “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Natalya, Cassie Lee, Maria Kanellis and Lana responded to Jax.

Last December, Jax was asked on Instagram Stories if she would ever consider opening an OnlyFans account. At the time, Jax wrote: “lol. Absolutely not! Never considered it!”

Earlier this month, Jax received a lot of flak on social media for her take on the Russia – Ukraine situation. She also called out people who didn’t oppose the mask mandates brought about by COVID-19.

In the aftermath of her WWE release last November, a report suggested that Jax’s vaccination status may have played a factor in her exit. Jax even addressed the reports via an Instagram post. Since those reports, Jax has continued to voice her anti-vaccine beliefs via social media.

Recently, Jax was also criticized for seemingly taking a shot took a shot at the WWE locker room by mentioning how “everyone is miserable there” and that she has no interest in returning to the company.

