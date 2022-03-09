Nikki Bella recently spoke to On With Mark Lopez, where she discussed her WrestleMania 38 plans.

Of course, the Bella Twins were recently back in the ring at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s match. However, the former Divas Champion did not give too much away

“Well, you know. So far I have a ticket booked, and that’s all I can say,” she teased. “But, I mean one, The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall Of Fame, and Vince McMahon today announced that he’s inducting him. So I am for sure going to be at the Hall Of Fame, because that’s just an iconic moment. And being a Hall Of Famer, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to go represent.’ So, yeah, you know, Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there.”

Nikki Bella also gave an update on her love life. She is engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the Hall Of Famer provided wedding details. The couple are hoping to tie the knot in France, but they are working dates around work right now.

“So it’s crazy, we kind of have three dates that we are thinking about. So, we are looking to get hopefully married in Paris,” Nikki revealed. “We feel like France is a place where Artem’s family can meet. It’s hard, we’ve talked to a wedding planner, but then it’s like, being in entertainment, it’s like, ‘let’s do maybe September right before you start Dancing With The Stars,’ and then it’s like, ‘well it might be earlier this year.’ So we are like, ‘okay, maybe let’s do after, like Thanksgiving weekend or in November. Oh, it’s really cold in Paris, so we should do it here.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit On With Mark Lopez, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]