New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the return of their Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, which will begin on May 15 in Aichi. It will continue on through the Summer, with the finals of the tournament occurring on June 3.

The participants for the tournament have yet to be announced, but we will update you when names are available.

You can see the full dates and locations for the tournament below:

– May 15: The Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall in Aichi

– May 17: Sakata City National Athletic Meet Memorial Gymnasium in Yamagata

– May 18: Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi

– May 19: Hachinohe City East Gymnasium in Aomori

– May 21: Maeda Arena Main Arena in Aomori

– May 22: Akita Terrsa in Akita

– May 24: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

– May 25: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

– May 26: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

– May 28: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center, Hall 3 in Chiba

– May 29: Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo

– May 31: Toyama Sangyo Exhibition Hall, Techno Hall West Building in Toyama

– June 3: Nippon Budokan in Tokyo

Last year’s tournament saw Hiromu Takahashi become a three-time Best of the Super Juniors winner, winning the finals against YOH.

