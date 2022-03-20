This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Rivals tapings. The Rivals event took place in February in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood.
In the main event, Buddy Matthews defeated Ren Narita.
Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights:
* Fred Yehi, Keita Murray, and The DKC defeated Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown
* Chris Bey defeated Blake Christian
* Buddy Matthews defeated Ren Narita
A spectacular, fluid assault from @dylankylecox!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/eQMBUWCJ4y
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Stray Dog Army are in full control!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/GrlbvLKuoh
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Misterioso took too much time, and got caught!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/noZ1v3RJV5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
In a fast pace open, @blakechristian_ outquicks Chris Bey!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/twcdu7dl63
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Christian misses the dive, and @dashingchrisbey unleashes a DEVASTATING shotgun dropkick!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/CwYoUJLumn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A huge springboard 450! Can Christian pick up the win?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/70BZeEGNsN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A huge main event!@snm_buddy faces @rennarita_njpw NOW!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/yGoVxxZiaP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A ton of well earned confidence for Narita!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/h9K6q4vmqy
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A little insult, and a lot of injury from @SNM_Buddy!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/5RqcpKcGQF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Two powerbombs and a brutal curb stomp, but Narita is STILL alive!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/zs9uiJEJif
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
