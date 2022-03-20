This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Rivals tapings. The Rivals event took place in February in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood.

In the main event, Buddy Matthews defeated Ren Narita.

Below are the NJPW Strong results and highlights:

* Fred Yehi, Keita Murray, and The DKC defeated Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown

* Chris Bey defeated Blake Christian

* Buddy Matthews defeated Ren Narita

