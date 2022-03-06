As part of AEW hosting their Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida this evening, All Elite Wrestling has been putting on a 3-day event in the city. This included a live episode of AEW Rampage this past Friday night and the AEW FanFest that took place at the Addition Financial Arena yesterday, March 5.

You can see a collection of notes from AEW FanFest below:

* Fans were able to be a part of the upcoming AEW video game by having their voices recorded for the simulated crowd. This included cheers, boos, and doing certain chants that have become popular amongst the AEW fans.

* There were several new AEW action figures on display before their release, including Thunder Rosa, Eddie Kingston, and a “First Dance” CM Punk with his signature Larry the dog hoodie.

* It was possible to do paid meet and greets and photos with several of the top stars, however, there were also completely free meet & greets/photos. Stars like The Acclaimed, Tony Schiavone, Leyla Hirsch, Skye Blue, 10 and -1 from The Dark Order, Abadon (who was presented in a cage for safety), Leva Bates, Fuego del Sol, Lee Johnson, AQA, Top Flight, and more were all free to meet.

* There was also a booth run by Upper Deck, the company that handles the AEW trading cards. They allowed you to pose for a photo and then have it turned into your very own AEW trading card.

You can see the full card for AEW Revolution below:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH

Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

BUY IN:

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hook vs. QT Marshall

House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard)

