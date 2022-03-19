Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night One Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Night 1 Card

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango and JTG) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) vs. The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

Strictly Business (Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

The End (Odinson and Parrow) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

Matthew Mims and The Pope vs. The Cardonas (Mike Knox and VSK) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor, Captain YUMA, Jeremiah Plunkett, and/or Rush Freeman) in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) vs The Bad News Boyz (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) vs The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop and Wes Barkley) vs The Heatseekers (Elliott Russell and Sigmon) in a Four-way tag team match to determine who will face La Rebelión

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. TBD in a Crockett Cup Round 1 match

Our coverage starts at 8 pm EST.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts