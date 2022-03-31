Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision.

While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW.

“He’s one of the founders of the company, a lot of it is his concept, a lot of the initial phase was on him, and Cody always had a vision to fill the boots of his father, not just in the ring but behind the scenes,” Heyman said.

“And the fact that he didn’t have the level of participation in decision making that he initially probably thought — this is speculation on my end, I never heard this from Cody, but just seeing the manner in which the creative end of that company grew — it doesn’t surprise me that at some point he was going to say, ‘Not what I originally envisioned and I want to see what life is like elsewhere.’

“So when a founder of a company whose initial vision it was, or part of it was, leaves — that’s always surprising. Knowing what I know, and that’s admittedly very little of the circumstances, not so surprised.”

Cody Rhodes is expected to return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent this Saturday at WrestleMania 38.

“Your opponent would be someone of my choosing,” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Rollins on this week’s RAW. “And you’ll know your opponent when you’re in the ring, and introduced.”

Rollins has teased several names to show up as his mystery opponent on WrestleMania Saturday.

H/T to Cageside Seats for the transcription

You can watch Paul Heyman’s appearance on the MMA Hour below. Heyman can be heard speaking about Cody Rhodes starting at the 32:25 mark.

