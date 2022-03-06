As seen in the images and tweets below, Chelsea Green is, unfortunately, nursing an injured wrist once again after last night’s Impact Sacrifice pay-per-view.

During the match between Deonna Purrzaao and Chelsea Green last night, there was a moment where the ref threw up the X sign with his arms to signify the legitimate injury. Deonna checked on her, but Chelsea responded with a strike to the face. Deonna then locked in her Armbar as the referee stopped the match, but the champion refused to let go so it was unclear if it was a work or serious injury

“I could copy & paste this caption by now… lol Thank you for the support, calls and texts. 🖤 Sh*t happens, but @IMPACTWRESTLING has my back.,” Chelsea wrote as the caption alongside a picture of her giving a thumbs up while in a cast. When a fan later asked if it was the same wrist she has injured several times in the past, Chelsea confirmed that it was indeed.

Chelsea Green was released from WWE as part of their ongoing budget cuts that started when the COVID-19 pandemic began. At the time, she was sidelined from another wrist injury, one she suffered during her first televised WWE SmackDown match on November 13, 2020.

She would return to the ring with Impact Wrestling in July 2021 and has been working with various top indie promotions since then, including the aforementioned Impact, NWA, GCW, and ROH prior to being purchased by AEW.

You can see the tweets from Chelsea Green below:

Thank you for the support, calls and texts. 🖤 Sh*t happens, but @IMPACTWRESTLING has my back. pic.twitter.com/Jr47bk3TZy — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 6, 2022

If you had been here we could’ve drove around aimlessly for 4 hours looking for an ER. Would’ve been super fun. https://t.co/Y67ed5lXvT — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 6, 2022

