Large banners for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 went up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX over the weekend.

As seen in the photos below, one side of the stadium features Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins.

The other side of the stadium features a graphic for the Winner Takes All match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 38 will begin this Saturday with a two-hour Kickoff pre-show at 6pm ET. The main card begins airing at 8pm. You can click here for the current WrestleMania 38 line-ups.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and updates from Texas. Below are the photos from outside of AT&T Stadium:

