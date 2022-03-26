Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, according to PWInsider.
Lashley suffered a shoulder injury during the Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar in January. It was reported that he would be out of action for around 4 months.
WWE had issued a storyline injury to Bobby Lashley and removed him from the Elimination Chamber match in February. The storyline injury was that Lashley suffered a concussion when Seth Rollins launched Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb.
As we’ve noted, it has been rumored that WWE has plans for Bobby Lashley to face Omos at WrestleMania 38.
Below is the WWE RAW lineup for 3/28:
* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38
* Possible return Of Bobby Lashley
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner
* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega
* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match
* Seth Rollins demands WrestleMania moment
Stay tuned for more on Lashley’s status.
