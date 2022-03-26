Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, according to PWInsider.

Lashley suffered a shoulder injury during the Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar in January. It was reported that he would be out of action for around 4 months.

WWE had issued a storyline injury to Bobby Lashley and removed him from the Elimination Chamber match in February. The storyline injury was that Lashley suffered a concussion when Seth Rollins launched Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb.

As we’ve noted, it has been rumored that WWE has plans for Bobby Lashley to face Omos at WrestleMania 38.

Below is the WWE RAW lineup for 3/28:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* Possible return Of Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins demands WrestleMania moment

Stay tuned for more on Lashley’s status.

