AEW superstar Powerhouse Hobbs shared a photo to social media that shows his body’s transformation over the past 18 months.

Hobbs has clearly gotten more definition in his muscles, and his chest, shoulders, and arms have all grown larger.

“18mths ago vs NOW,” Hobbs writes.

18mths ago vs NOW pic.twitter.com/TrLXRlHmyD — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 23, 2022

Earlier this year, Powerhouse Hobbs gave some insight on his new approach to staying fit. Thanks to legends like Mark Henry, Arn Anderson, Taz, and others, Hobbs received sage advice on new ways to push his physicality.

“From the very first time I debuted on AEW until now, I’ve completely done a 180. Everything has changed. Cody Rhodes is a big influence to me. Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad. I have him in my phone as ‘Dad.’ FTR, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, obviously Taz, Billy Gunn.

“There’s so many people that influence me, daily. There’s so many people I can call and get advice from. It’s not just one. [Mark Henry] let me know, like, ‘Hey, you need to change up the way you look. Stop eating carbs after 5 o’clock,’” Hobbs said. “Since then, my body has like, switched.”

Hobbs also recently opened up about how he is working to transform his in-ring work as well. It helps to have soon to be ROH Hall of Famer CM Punk in his proverbial corner, whom he notes watches all of his AEW matches back with him.

“Punk is one of those dudes that, after every match that I have that airs, he always sits down and watches it with me,” Hobbs said. “So we sit down together and we break down stuff. So he may get mad, but I told the whole world Punk’s, you’re that dude.

“But that match in Arthur Ashe in New York City in front of 20,000 plus people, it was crazy and that whole night had a special meaning to me and Punk knew that because it was about a month since my mom had passed away. So it’s just emotions and everything was everywhere, you know?

Before the – I think right before the match got announced, or the day the match got announced, he pulled me aside, you know, and said, ‘This is going to be for her. Don’t worry about anything else, nobody else. It’s just you, me, and her’. And for that, I will forever be grateful for.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]