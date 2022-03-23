During the latest episode of The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Reby Hardy joined the show to give a bit of insight into The Hardy Boyz WWE return at WrestleMania 33.

The wife of Matt Hardy revealed why they refer to WrestleMania 33 as “f*ck Kurt Angle Day”, revealing that The Hardy Boyz used Angle’s fireworks during their entrance.

“WrestleMania 33 was the big debut of Matt and Jeff here, the big surprise at WrestleMania,” Reby said. “So that is a big, huge, WrestleMania day for the Hardys, otherwise known as, ‘f-ck Kurt Angle Day’. Because, so apparently, I didn’t even know this until after the fact. So they came out, it was a beautiful moment, right? They’re going down this beautiful, long ramp, and all the fans are going crazy and it’s a great moment, right? And there’s pyro and there’s fireworks in the sky, and Matt’s going in slow motion like this, right? It’s amazing, right? Beautiful moment.

“So, I don’t know if it was like right after, a couple of days or what, and Giovanna said, ‘hey, did you notice how, you know, at the end of Matt and Jeff’s match there at WrestleMania, the fireworks were red, white, and blue?’ And I was like, ‘no. I don’t, I was a little preoccupied, right? I don’t know what the f-ck was going on’. And she goes, ‘yeah, those were Kurt’s fireworks’.”

Kurt’s wife Giovanna shared her reaction that night to her husband’s fireworks not going off, given that Angle was there to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction.

“It’s funny as sh-t,” Giovanna Angle said. “Okay, if you see a video of Kurt, you know how he comes out and they do the Hall of Fame. He did this, {pointed up like Kurt does} waiting for his fireworks and it didn’t, it didn’t like happen. And Kurt comes out, and you know, after I come up to him, he’s like, ‘they didn’t do my fireworks’. He was so f-cking butthurt.”

