Rhino has seen many changes over his quarter-century in pro wrestling.

He says one big difference between today and when he was breaking into the business is how younger wrestlers interact with veterans in locker rooms.

“I’ve gotten a lot of respect behind the scenes and, you know, from the men and women,” Rhino told The Angle. “I’ll never forget the first time I met Bray Wyatt, he goes, ‘Oh man, big fan’. And, you know, back when I was growing up, it was kind of taboo for you to say that.

“Meanwhile, I’m 19 years old and Hulk Hogan’s over there drinking beer. He didn’t have to do anything on the pay-per-view other than walk. Halfway done and the kid inside of me, I’m thinking, I’m like, ‘He says train, say your prayers and eat your vitamins. He didn’t say anything about drinking beer’.

“I felt let down even though I’m 19 and supposed to do a job match to one of the Road Warriors, Road Warrior Hawk. And they ended up taping it later and this was in ’95, and I’ll never forget that.”

Rhino feels he has a number of years left in his pro wrestling career and there are still some wrestlers he would like to face before he steps away from the ring for good.

“I would really like to, I don’t know why Kevin Owens’ name just popped in my head,” Rhino said. “Probably because I’m here in Philly and I’m talking to you from Philly and, you know, probably the [2300] Arena. That would be really cool. I would get a, you know, I’m at the point where I’m starting to do less in the ring and more behind the scenes and phase out.

“That’s one of the beauties I love about IMPACT. One of the many beauties is I can start producing. And then, hopefully, I can get, you know, God-willing I can get five more years out of in the ring full-time.”

