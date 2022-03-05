As noted last night, a new WWE Intercontinental Champion was crowned on SmackDown when Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn in the opening bout of the show.

After the moment passed, Ricochet caught up with WWE interviewers backstage to talk about how special the experience is to him.

“I started in 2003 and started doing this stuff, and then 19 years later, just to be where you started and see where it’s at now, it’s just so rewarding. Everyone can talk about how they’re the best and I’ve talked about it for a long time. And I actually thought I was the best for a long, long time, and now, this just proves it.

“[The Intercontinental Championship], the US Championship, the NXT North American Championship all that is just proving my point of why not only I belong here, but I can thrive here and be somebody here. This proves just that, so the emotions you saw tonight are so real. And just all of that was because of this one moment, because of this. It’s just emotion, that’s what it was. Nothing else.”

His goal now is to put all his effort into this title reign so the IC Championship can be seen in a similar light to the Universal or WWE Titles.

“The Intercontinental and United States Championships were both two of my favorite championships growing up just because the people that were in those divisions making those championships mean just as much as the World Heavyweight Championship, you know? Now, the Universal Championship. You know, I want to be that guy, I want to be that type of professional wrestler to make the Intercontinental Championship mean just as much as being the Universal Champion, as much as being the WWE Heavyweight Champion. I want this title to be — because it’s important to me, I want it to be important for everyone.”

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it will be interesting to see who will challenge Ricochet for the gold at the “grandest stage of them all”. Ricochet welcomes the challengers, and says he’s ready to fight anyone.

“And just so everybody know, if anybody want an opportunity, and I mean anybody, just know that as much Ricochet loves to fly, he loves to fight. So that’s an open invitation.”

You can see the full video below:

The new Intercontinental Champion @KingRicochet reflects on capturing the #ICTitle and what the championship represents to him. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0T6hu98BgR — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022

