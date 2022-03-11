WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong is set to make his NXT UK debut next Thursday.

It was announced on this week’s episode of NXT UK that Strong will be facing Wolfgang next week.

As noted, the match was filmed last Wednesday, during a round of NXT UK TV tapings at BT Sports Studios in London, England.

Roderick Strong is currently part of the Diamond Mine stable in NXT 2.0. The stable also includes Malcolm Bivens, The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed), and Ivy Nile.

Oliver Carter vs. Tyler Bate was also announced for next week’s NXT UK episode.

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Below is the announcement:

