WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

When asked to comment on Triple H’s in-ring retirement, Reigns thanked The Game for always having his back.

“H was very critical in this process, to guide me along,” Reigns said. “Before I met Vince [McMahon] and built a relationship with him, it was Triple H. He was the one down there in developmental, helping guide talent along. He’s the one who overlooked everything. Now the developmental is called NXT, which is great platform for us, and they have a big show themselves. Before that, they were called FCW, and the shows were held in a tiny warehouse. We were killing each other in front of 50 people for what felt like nothing at the time. But Triple H was huge in guiding me along.”

When asked if Triple H always had faith in his potential, Reigns recounted a story from his earlier years in WWE.

“In the early days, I was always the type asking for raises,” Reigns revealed. “Every few weeks, I’d be like, ‘can I get more money?’ And they’d say, ‘Yes, sure.’ But there was a point when they were like, ‘No.’ And then I was like, ‘can you ask Triple H?’ And the next morning, they tell me, ‘you got your raise.’

“H has always hooked me up, he has always looked over me. Inside and out of the ring, he’s the best.”

Reigns also promoted his match against Brock Lesnar this Sunday at WrestleMania 38, as seen in the video below. Reigns emphasized that “it’s time to close this [Lesnar] chapter and move on.”

“I’ve been on the run of a lifetime, I’ve solidified myself as the greatest modern day champion in WWE,” Reigns said. “For me to get past this chapter of Brock Lesnar, I think it puts me on a playing field, on a level that no one else can touch.”

You can watch highlights of Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show below.

