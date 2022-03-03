WWE’s Ronda Rousey is offering support to MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges related to a shooting near San Jose, CA on Monday.

As we’ve noted, Velasquez allegedly chased a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested in late February and charged with molesting a “close relative” of Velasquez. Velasquez is currently in the Santa Clara County jail with no bail, and has been charged with first degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He is facing decades in prison if convicted. You can click here for details on the incident, the charges against Goularte, and more on the story.

In an update, Rousey, who recently became a first-time mother, took to Twitter today and said she would’ve done the same thing as Cain, if not worse.

“I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez,” she wrote.

Supporters of Velasquez have been using the “#FreeCainVelasquez” hashtag, and many showed up to the courthouse with “Free Cain” t-shirts on this week.

You can see video from the courthouse below, along with footage of the actual incident that happened on Monday.

Stay tuned for more on the Velasquez incident. You can see Rousey’s full tweet below, along with the aforementioned news videos:

