Ronda Rousey claims her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title match with Charlotte Flair will main event WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, Rousey noted this weekend will be her second Mania main event.

“I’m gonna be in the main event for the second time,” Rousey said. “I was the, part of the first main event with women and this is now the third. So, it’s becoming almost something that doesn’t need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal.”

This contradicts an earlier report that Saturday’s Night One of WrestleMania, which is the day Rousey vs. Flair is scheduled for, would be main-evented by Kevin Owens’ segment with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Regardless of where Rousey’s match ends up being placed, the former UFC Champion’s return to pro wrestling is an inspired one. Rousey said her mother’s determination to return to judo shortly after giving birth is what motivated her to get back in the squared circle within weeks of her child’s due date.

“My mom, she was an example of being a working, strong mother,” declared Rousey. “She was working as an engineer and working for a Ph.D. and was the first American to win the world championship in Judo while she was a single mother, all at the same time and I always felt like I could do anything as a mom because of her and I wanted to give my little girl that same example.

“Oh, and my mom made weight and won the US Open six weeks after giving birth to my sister Maria. So I was like, ‘I kinda, I don’t think I can beat that record, you know, but I can’t just let it lie. I’ve got to do something cool.’ So as soon as I knew my due date I was like, ‘You know, I bet I could come back and win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania within that time frame.’

“So I set that goal right away and it seemed insane at first, especially right after giving birth because I felt like I just got like, hit by like a semi-truck carrying razor blades straight in the crotch so I was like, ‘I don’t know how to make this work.’ But I tried real hard and worked really hard and got there.”

Ronda Rousey challenges WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair this Saturday at WrestleMania 38 Night One, streaming on Peacock.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ellen Show with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]