WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrated his 20-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business Tuesday.
Through a tweet, Zayn asked his peers and fans to remind him of “any odd memories” they might have had from his career.
At this exact time 20 years ago, I was having my first wrestling match.
I’ve been reminiscing all day.
I realize there must be so much I’ve forgotten. So if you have any odd memories involving me/my career, be it strange interactions or obscure matches, drop them in the replies.
As seen below, Kevin Owens shared two odd Zayn memories, one also involving IMPACT star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) at a restaurant, and another from an interaction in the WWE locker room.
Several fans also shared their memories of meeting Zayn at signings and other events.
The 37-year-old Sami Zayn joined WWE in 2013 after spending 7 years in ROH. As noted earlier, Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Title against Ricochet this Friday on SmackDown. Zayn is expected to wrestle Johnny Knoxville in a singles match at WrestleMania 38.
Today marks my 20th anniversary as a pro wrestler.
A sincere thank you to everyone who has played a part in this amazing journey of mine. I’ve loved it all.
You can celebrate this little guy’s unlikely success story by donating today to https://t.co/t4RdChlVkm pic.twitter.com/TtEPGOVUfM
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2022
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 2, 2022
When we were eating at Cracker Barrel with Cass, talking wrestling and you asked “Who played Mantaur…Rikishi?”
I don’t think I ever truly recovered from that.
Also, this video I just found on my phone. I don’t know why I have this. pic.twitter.com/74qBUPmt7J
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2022
Happy Anniversary
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 2, 2022
After we wrestled, you apologized for hitting me with a drink – not because it was painful or rude, but because it had alcohol in it.
— sheikah (@darksheikftf) March 2, 2022
Back in 2015 (Almost 7 years ago? Goodness) at the Arnold you signed a box of cereal I had as well as my copy of Mario Party 4. The kindness that you and the other wrestlers showed that weekend meant a ton to me and really stuck with me as I grew up the past several years pic.twitter.com/zMGbjeKAAt
— Hiroki Witt (@The_HBomb) March 2, 2022
— Sean. (@afastidioushat) March 2, 2022
