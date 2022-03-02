WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrated his 20-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business Tuesday.

Through a tweet, Zayn asked his peers and fans to remind him of “any odd memories” they might have had from his career.

At this exact time 20 years ago, I was having my first wrestling match.

I’ve been reminiscing all day.
I realize there must be so much I’ve forgotten. So if you have any odd memories involving me/my career, be it strange interactions or obscure matches, drop them in the replies.

As seen below, Kevin Owens shared two odd Zayn memories, one also involving IMPACT star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) at a restaurant, and another from an interaction in the WWE locker room.

Several fans also shared their memories of meeting Zayn at signings and other events.

The 37-year-old Sami Zayn joined WWE in 2013 after spending 7 years in ROH. As noted earlier, Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Title against Ricochet this Friday on SmackDown. Zayn is expected to wrestle Johnny Knoxville in a singles match at WrestleMania 38.

