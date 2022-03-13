WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA due to three heart attacks he suffered last night, according to PWTorch.

As noted, Hall underwent a hip surgery last week, but he then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose.

Hall was a multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion during his run with WWE, portraying “The Bad Guy”, Razor Ramon. He was also pushed as a main event star in the mid-1980s when he teamed up with Curt Hennig in the AWA.

Scott Hall was arguably one of the biggest stars in WCW, forming The Outsiders with Kevin Nash and helping to elevate the company to prominence. Hulk Hogan later joined the two men and created the nWo.

