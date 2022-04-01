Seth Rollins is continuing to tease more names as his potential opponents this Saturday at WrestleMania 38.

On Thursday, Rollins tweeted GIFs of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, injured Superstars Asuka and Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, released AEW talent Marko Stunt and Elias.

We noted before how Rollins teased the likes of Veer, Shane McMahon, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Scott Steiner .

Meanwhile, WWE’s official Twitter account also asked fans to predict Rollins’ opponent, as seen below.

It is being widely reported that Cody Rhodes will be the mystery opponent who answers Rollins’ challenge.

Earlier this week on RAW, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon confirmed that Rollins will get “his own main event” this weekend, after footage aired of a meeting between the two. During the meeting, McMahon asked Rollins why he didn’t just approach him rather than “jumping through so many hoops” on the recent episodes of RAW.

When Rollins inquired about his mystery opponent, McMahon responded: “Your opponent would be someone of my choosing. And you’ll know your opponent when you’re in the ring, and introduced.”

You can see Seth Rollins’ latest tweets below.

