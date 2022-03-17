A new competitor is entering the world of pro wrestling video games, an RPG adventure called WrestleQuest. Developer Mega Cat Studios released a trailer for the game on Wednesday. The trailer features WWE Hall of Famers Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Mega Cat Studios says players will also interact with other WWE Hall of Famers, including Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, and Jeff Jarrett.

Mega Cat Studios says WrestleQuest players will assume the role of a young wrestling newcomer and guide him on his journey to climb the pro wrestling ranks and become “one of the all-time greats”. The hero’s athleticism will be tested, along with “his will and conscience too”.

The game will feature what Mega Cat Studios describes as “classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices”. The pixel-art graphics and visuals are designed to give the game a nostalgic look and feel.

“WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience,” Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan said in a news release Wednesday. “Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s, and today.”

Mega Cat Studios says WrestleQuest is scheduled to be released in Summer 2022. It will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game has not yet been rated by the ESRB. Mega Cat Studios is partnering with Skybound Games in publishing the game.

