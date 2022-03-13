AEW announced earlier this afternoon six matches for this Monday’s episode of the YouTube show AEW Dark: Elevation.
The main event will see Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) in a tag team bout against Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico). Jay Lethal, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, and other notable stars will be appearing as well.
* Jay Lethal vs. Merrik Donovan
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas
* Skye Blue & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Emi Sakura
* Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho
* Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST via the official AEW YouTube channel.
You can see the announcements via Twitter below:
This week on #AEWDarkElevation!
– #DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1/@YTAlexReynolds v #ChaosProject (@KillLutherKill/@KingSerpentico)
– @NylaRoseBeast v @katalinaaperez
– @realrubysoho v @AmberNova73
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/TPWf0OUT0n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2022
This week on #AEWDarkElevation!
– @EmiSakura_gtmv/@AllieWrestling v @Skyebyee/@KiLynnKing
– @FrankieKazarian v @adrianjaoude
– @TheLethalJay v @SKMerrikDonovan
▶️ Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/Y9tK36oqYL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]