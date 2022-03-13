AEW announced earlier this afternoon six matches for this Monday’s episode of the YouTube show AEW Dark: Elevation.

The main event will see Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) in a tag team bout against Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico). Jay Lethal, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, and other notable stars will be appearing as well.

* Jay Lethal vs. Merrik Donovan

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas

* Skye Blue & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Emi Sakura

* Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho

* Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST via the official AEW YouTube channel.

You can see the announcements via Twitter below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]